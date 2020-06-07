Deceased person’s report negative in Chitwan

Chitwan, June 6
A 27-year-old man, who died while undergoing treatment at Bharatpur Hospital, has tested negative for COVID-19. Min Prasad Subedi of Madi Municipality, Chitwan, died in the hospital this morning.
Bharatpur Hospital Information Officer Liladhar Poudel said Subedi’s swab sample had tested negative for novel coronavirus.
He had died in the ICU in course of treatment at 10:30am.
Madi Municipality Health Coordinator Shiv Prasad Subedi said the deceased had stayed in the quarantine facility at Diwakar Memorial School ever since he came to Chitwan from India on May 26. He had gone to India for treatment of spinal injury.
Due to injury, he could only use wheelchair. After he suffered from fever and cough, Subedi was referred to Bharatpur Hospital last Thursday.
Meanwhile, issuing a press statement today, Bharatpur Hospital said Subedi died from paralysis, pneumonia and other illnesses resulting from spinal injury. The statement read that Subedi died while he was being treated with the assistance of a ventilator.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
