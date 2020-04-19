Defence university formation order stipulates 13-member committee

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 18

National Defence University Infrastructure Construction Development Committee Formation Order-2020 issued by the Ministry of Defence stipulates a 13-member committee under the chairmanship of a person appointed by the government.

Its members include representatives from National Defence Council, Nepali Army, MoD, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and defence experts. A brigadier general appointed by the Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army shall act as the executive director of the committee.

Functions, duties and powers of the committee are to prepare detailed project report with necessary legal, institutional, physical and human resources for establishment, operation and management of the university; make recommendation to the Government of Nepal for land acquisition to construct physical infrastructures; determine structure and operational framework of the university and college, research centre and academic departments under the university; submit work report to the Government of Nepal; develop curricula of the university as per international standards considering national needs and formulate draft bill of the university, among others.

A Nepali citizen having attained the age of 45 years and obtaining educational qualification of at least master’s degree along with 10 years of work experience in the area of defence shall be deemed eligible to be appointed as chairperson of the committee. Any person convicted of corruption, rape, human trafficking, money laundering, misuse of passport, kidnapping and other criminal offences involving moral turpitude shall be disqualified to hold the position of the chairperson.

According to the formation order, number of employees to be hired for the committee shall be as determined by the committee, with the consent of the MoD and MoF. The MoD may also include employees of NA, other security agencies and civil service in the committee as per requirement.

The committee may provide additional facilities to employees deputed by the MoD. Section 12 of the formation order empowers the committee to form sub-committees or task forces comprising defence experts to facilitate its functions.

Similarly, the committee may establish relationship with national and international universities concerning defence and other international organisations or institutions for exchange of cooperation.

As per the formation order, the committee shall have its separate fund to deposit the amount received from the Government of Nepal, national organisations and foreign governments, persons or organisations. However, it will require the committee to obtain approval of the MoF to receive amount from foreign governments or organisations. Final audit of income and expenditure of the committee shall be conducted by the auditor general.

The committee may formulate and implement necessary rules, directives and procedures in regard to the university.

