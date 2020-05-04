Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Amid the scare of COVID-19 pandemic, Gandaki Province Health Directorate has identified 10 cases of Measles-Rubella and Dengue infection in the province. Among them, five are Measles-Rubella cases while the other five are dengue cases.

According to the directorate, among the five measles-Rubella cases, four that tested positive hailed from Gorkha (nine months to 17 years age group) and one from Nawalpur (23-year-old male). Similarly, four were detected with dengue Infection in Myagdi and one in Kaski district, informed Binodbindu Sharma, director at the GPHD.

The directorate has started the preparation to conduct Measles-Rubella vaccination drive in the affected areas, Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the dengue patients have been asked to rest at home, maintain hygiene and take note of sanitation around the house.

