Devchuli Municipality sealed after new Covid-19 patient identified

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPUR: Devchuli Municipality of Nawalpur district has been sealed after a Covid-19 patient was discovered from the area, today.

The municipality released a notice stating that all banks, financial institutions, and cooperatives, along with offices of drinking water supply, community forest, non-government organisations, among others, situated in the municipality will be closed till May 18, effective from today.

Public movement has been strictly halted while government officials working in the municipality office have been asked to stay home.

Furthermore, the municipality requests health workers to adhere to safety measures, strictly.

The new Covid-19 patient from Devchuli had reached Chitwan from Kolkata in India. He is currently under isolation in Bharatpur and has not come back to Nawalpur.

