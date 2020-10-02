Development block chair, secy accused of embezzlement

KHOTANG, OCTOBER 1
Chairman and secretary of Orange Block Development Committee have been accused of financial irregularities at Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality in Khotang.
Chairman Laxmi Kumar Rai and Secretary Manoj Rai of the block development committee had taken responsibility of expanding the orange block at Yamkha, Dandagaun, Chhorambhu at the rural municipality through Agriculture Knowledge Centre.
Rural municipality Chair Bhupendra Rai said the knowledge centre had released Rs 35 lakh for expansion of the block in 2019-20. He said of the Rs 35 lakh rupees, 12 lakh was unaccounted for. The orange block development programme was implemented with Rs 70 lakh from Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project and farmers through AKC in three wards of the rural municipality.
The farmers are yet to receive money to buy fertiliser among other items. The duo was accused of financial irregularities after farmers did not get the amount that was released from the knowledge centre on July 15.
Rural municipality Chairman Rai said in the discussion held on September 29, the committee chairman had assured that the amount would be released within 10 days. He added the amount could not be released due to the COVID pandemic.
He said they were not involved in any financial irregularity.
“The amount is with us and will be distributed to farmers,” he added.
