Dhading bazaars wear deserted look

DHADING, AUGUST 25

Dhading District Administration Office imposed a prohibitory order from August 8 to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in the district headquarters and highway areas.

Marketplaces from Khanikhola to Mauwakhola of Dhadingbesi and highways have been completely shut.

The administration closed down shops and financial institutions and stopped vehicles from plying, except for some essential service providers, after the prohibitory order.

Police stepped up security and inspection of roads and bazaar areas. Police have warned people roaming on motorbikes and vehicles without masks. Security has been tightened along Prithivi Highway and Tribhuvan Highway.

According to the local administration, public vehicles were banned from plying to curb the virus spread in Dhading.

The district faces high risk of coronavirus transmission as cases have been increasing alarmingly in Kathmandu.

DSP Rupak Khadka of Dhading District Police Office said action would be taken against government regulation violators. He said people had been urged to stay home and not to venture out, except in emergency situations.

DSP Khadka said the administration had made it mandatory to wear face masks and urged people to stay at home and follow health safety measures when coming out of houses.

The local levels have also requested people to adopt the safety measures to fight against the deadly virus. Coronavirus infection has been found in all 13 local levels of the district.

