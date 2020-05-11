Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis to provide work to daily wage earners

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City has brought a policy to provide work to daily wage earners instead of distributing relief materials.

Although the sub-metropolis has already distributed relief packages twice to those in need, the requirement of daily necessities among them is increasing with the extension of nationwide lockdown amid the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Following this, a meeting of the executive body of the sub-metropolis decided to provide work to the daily wage earners instead of relief.

People in need will be provided with work in development sector that was halted for about two months, and be given wages in exchange, informed mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada. He added that workers will be asked to follow safe distancing rules while working.

The sub-metropolis has distributed relief to some 13,307 families and is still distributing it to those in need and others missed out in earlier distributions.

