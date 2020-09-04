Dhangadi sub-metropolis expands PCR test

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 3
Dhangadi sub-metropolis has started collecting swab sample from two places and expanded PCR testing after the COVID spread was seen in the community level of Kailali.
The sub-metropolis took the initiative after virus infection was seen among people who did not have any travel history. The swab samples were collected from Dhangadi Timber Corporation and Beli Municipal Promotion Centre today.
Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd said preparation was in the final stage to operate a mobile camp to collect swab samples from the community. He said as many as 80 persons of the sub-metropolis, who did not have travel history, had tested positive for the virus.
“We plan to collect swab sample from the community due to this reason.”
Dr Khagendra Bam, chief of the Department of Health in the sub-metropolis, said swabs of 65 persons were collected at the Municipal Health Promotion Centre and swabs of 70 persons were collected from Timber Corporation of the sub-metropolis today.
Dr Bam said that the family members of the infected and people who had direct contact with the infected had given their swabs for the PCR test.
He further added that more tests would have to be carried out as the virus had been seen in the community level.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
