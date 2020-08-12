Dharan sub-metropolis sets up isolation ward

DHARAN, AUGUST 11
Dharan sub-metropolis has established isolation ward with 23 beds in the building of Hariyali Community Forest after COVID infection spread at the community level in Sunsari.
Mayor Tilak Rai said the sub-metropolis took the initiative to establish an isolation ward after the number of coronavirus cases increased.
He said the sub-metropolis established the isolation ward after BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences became fully packed with COVID patients.
Rai added that the isolation ward was also set up thinking that the infection might spread at the community level if the infected were kept in home isolation. “The infected could not maintain the basic criteria if they were left in home isolation,” he added.
Internet facilities, CCTV cameras and hygienic food, among other facilities, have been managed in the isolation ward as per the criteria set by the government.
Mayor Rai said health workers would look after patients round-the-clock while the Nepali Army would provide security.
Earlier, BPKIHS had agreed to manage 15 to 20 beds in the sub-metropolis, but in vain. Rai said that they took the initiative to establish the isolation ward after BPKIHS did not implement the agreement.
He informed that BP- KIHS would provide medical assistance to the isolation ward. As many as 55 persons have tested positive for the virus and 10 infected persons are staying in home isolation due to lack of beds in the health facility.
According to Chief at the Department of Health in the sub-metropolis, Umesh Meheta, the infection might increase as the report of 900 swab samples was yet to come.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
