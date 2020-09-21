DHM forecasts torrential rain with gusty winds for five days

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds in many places across the country starting this evening till September 25.

The Department stated that the low-pressure area around the north-east of Bay of Bengal is in the process of shifting towards the north-west. This will bring heavy rain and winds for a period of time.

The weather bulletin has shared that many places in Province 1, 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 will see heavy rain accompanied by winds tonight. The same has been predicted for tomorrow and the following day.

However, for the Wednesday night, the DHM has stated that few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudur Pashchim Province will see heavy rain while many places in Province 1, 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province will witness windy weather.

As per the weather update issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was recorded at 20°C and the maximum temperature at 31°C.

Likewise, Jumla recorded 14.4°C the lowest temperature in the country today while Nepalgunj recorded 36.5°C the highest.

