Discussion on safe abortion to be held

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29
Local chapter of global women’s rights movement, She Decides Nepal, will mark International Safe Abortion Day with an ‘Open House’ event tomorrow to raise awareness on abortion rights.
The event will aim to create a safe space for young people to come together and share knowledge and experiences. Through speaking openly and informatively about abortion-related issues, the movement hopes to help raise awareness on safe abortion.
Despite abortion being legal in the country many women and girls have been deprived of the right to decide on abortion issues. Nepal’s recent Demographic and Health Survey found that only 41 per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 were aware that abortion is legal in Nepal, and only 48 per cent knew a place where a safe abortion service could be obtained. Over half of abortions (58 per cent) were conducted by untrained or unapproved providers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further restricted women’s access to safe abortion and the right to decide. During this time, many women and girls have been unable to use essential sexual and reproductive services, such as contraception, which is resulting in a higher number of unintended pregnancies, adding further strain to an already overstretched system.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Six student leaders of Nepal Student Union, the student wing of major opposition Nepali Congress, were arrested today for staging a protest outside the Chinese Embassy at Baluwatar against the alleged border encroachment by the Chinese side in Humla district. The NSU le Read More...
A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28 A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday. The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, w Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Tribhuvan University has decided to conduct its regular examinations after the upcoming festivals by adding more examination centres and allowing students to take exams from the nearest examination centres. TU is all set to publish the exam routine very soon. The cou Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura. The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Advent Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is preparing to provide ground-handing services at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), which is nearing completion. As GBIA has mentioned that it will be ready within the next six months, NAC has proceeded to get the permission to p Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an industry-led initiative to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. PCAF has grown rapidly, as per a press statement. From 50 financial institutions with over $5 tril Read More...