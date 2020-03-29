Disinfectant pesticides sprayed in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Nepali Army team has spread disinfectant pesticides to prevent the possible outbreak of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus at Martadi, the district headquarters of Bajura, on Sunday.

With the joint effort of Badimalika Municipality, Agriculture Knowledge Center, Health Office and Nepali Army Samerjit Battalion, the pesticide has been spread in the main areas.

The battalion chief Rabin Shrestha said that the disinfectant pesticides would help to control the COVID-19 spread. District Health Office Chief Daya Krishna Panta said that the disinfected pesticide was spread after the health office provided the medicines and knowledge centre gave the spraying materials.

Badimalika Municipality Mayor Padam Baduwal said that the disinfectant has spread to prevent the possible outbreak of coronavirus in municipal areas including hospitals, government offices among others.

“We request the municipality residents not to come out of their houses and follow the government lockdown policy to prevent the possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the district,” said mayor Baduwal.

