Dreams of bereaved family shattered after death of ASI Govinda BK

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The family members of police personnel who was killed in an ambush on Saturday night are still in a state of shock.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Govinda BK was killed in an ambush set up by smugglers on the night of October 17. He had taken the charge of police post based in Jugeda of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City-12 in Kailali district in the end of August.

Govinda’s mother Kalabati said his father died when he was nine years old. She said that she laboured hard in others’ farms, sold firewood to raise her three sons and a daughter. Govinda’s elder brother, elder sister and younger brother left their studies while he continued with his education.

Govinda studied at Kailali Multiple Campus before he pursued a career in Nepal Police as ASI. Govinda was selected as ASI after he passed the tests. He became an example for the whole Dalit community who had not moved along so far in their education, his maternal uncle Bharmal said.

His death has shattered the hopes of the bereaved family, he said, and added that family members are still in a state of shock. After the death of ASI BK, his wife, son and daughter have landed in a difficult circumstance as they face financial challenges.

