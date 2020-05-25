Drunken man murders spouse in Udaypur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Munucipality.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the District Police Office, the woman was murdered by his husband, Bishnu Tamang aged 52, by using a Khukuri.

The alleged culprit was drunk and the incident was fuelled by a dispute between the partners, added the police.

A team of police personnel deployed from the Sakura-based Police Office, apprehended Tamang from the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway, shared the police.

