East-West Highway obstructed as flood sweeps diversion in Nawalpur

KATHMANDU: The East-West Highway has been obstructed since a diversion was washed away by a flash flood at Gaindakot section in Nawalparasi (East) district.
It has been learnt that the vehicular movement along the highway came to halt after the flooded rivulet in Thumsi swept away the culvert over the diversion in Gaindakot Municipality-9 this morning.
Meanwhile, travellers have been stranded as the road section has been obstructed since 4:00 am this morning.
The diversion was constructed by the China State Construction, a Chinese company working on the upgrading and expansion of the Narayangadh-Butwal road section. The company is now working to build a new diversion, police informed.
