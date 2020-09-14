Eight COVID infected women deliver safely in Bharatpur Hospital

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

CHITWAN, SEPTEMBER 13

Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan district saw safe deliveries of eight expecting women infected with COVID-19.

Two among the eight new mothers were receiving treatment in the isolation facility of the hospital while the rest were being treated in isolation facilities of their local levels following safe delivery.

The hospital’s senior consultant and gynaecologist Dr Ramprasad Sapkota said the infected expecting mothers were kept separately in the hospital as they had tested positive for coronavirus. Precaution was applied and surgeries were performed in separate rooms.

The paths used by the infected ones have been sealed to prevent the spread of the disease, said Dr Sapkota.

Ventilators have been kept in place for the new born babies in case of emergency.

Among the eight expecting mothers, three deliveries were normal while five underwent caesarian delivery.

The new mothers were from various districts, namely Nawalparasi, Chitwan, Gorkha, Saptari and Makawanpur.

The hospital has adopted precaution against the deadly infection to render delivery and other services as more and more people contracting COVID-19 are succumbing to it. The hospital sees over 13,000 delivery cases annually on an average.

The delivery service is offered for free in the hospital, which has an advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for premature and sick newborn babies.

