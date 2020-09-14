Eight COVID infected women deliver safely in Bharatpur Hospital

CHITWAN, SEPTEMBER 13
Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan district saw safe deliveries of eight expecting women infected with COVID-19.
Two among the eight new mothers were receiving treatment in the isolation facility of the hospital while the rest were being treated in isolation facilities of their local levels following safe delivery.
The hospital’s senior consultant and gynaecologist Dr Ramprasad Sapkota said the infected expecting mothers were kept separately in the hospital as they had tested positive for coronavirus. Precaution was applied and surgeries were performed in separate rooms.
The paths used by the infected ones have been sealed to prevent the spread of the disease, said Dr Sapkota.
Ventilators have been kept in place for the new born babies in case of emergency.
Among the eight expecting mothers, three deliveries were normal while five underwent caesarian delivery.
The new mothers were from various districts, namely Nawalparasi, Chitwan, Gorkha, Saptari and Makawanpur.
The hospital has adopted precaution against the deadly infection to render delivery and other services as more and more people contracting COVID-19 are succumbing to it. The hospital sees over 13,000 delivery cases annually on an average.
The delivery service is offered for free in the hospital, which has an advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for premature and sick newborn babies.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12 Despite the drop in the initial two days on profit-booking, Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index more than recovered the loss in the subsequent three days, thereby causing the benchmark index to clock a week-on-week gain of 0.68 per cent or 10.27 points in the trading period Read More...
POKHARA: Two persons were killed after landslides buried their houses in two separate locations of Jaimini Municipality in Baglung on Sunday morning. According to Gandaki Provincial Police Office, 75-year-old Jalpa Devi Paudel died after the landslide fell onto their house in Binaareka, at around Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country's overall tally to 4.75 million. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586. Even as infections are growing Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries have lost lives due to coronavirus infection, as of today. According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 43 Nepalis have died with Covid-19 last week. Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said Read More...
VENICE: Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, won the Golden Lion for best film Saturday at a slimmed-down Venice Film Festival, which was held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Zhao and McDormand appeared by video from the Uni Read More...
SINDHUPALCHOK: Five bodies have been recovered from the landside occurred at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchok. Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 70, from Nagpuje and Junu Maya BK, 24, and Sarkini Pradhan, 40; from Bishwokarma village and two other unidentified persons were found de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 54,159 as 1,039 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,173 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Close to 600 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Of the 597 infections reported, 483 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 33 new cases were registered in Lalitpur. The number of infections detected in th Read More...