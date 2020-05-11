Eighteen year old tests positive for Covid-19 in Saptari, 121 cases recorded so far

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One additional case of Covid-19 has been identified in Saptari district on Monday, taking the national tally to 121.

An 18-year-old youth of Dakneshwori Municipality-3 in Saptari has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in a test conducted at BP Koirala Health Science Academy, Dharan.

According to Dr Narayan Raj Bhattarai, additional professor and PhD in molecular microbiology at BPKIHS, it is the first confirmed case of infection in Saptari district. “The patient has history of recent travel to India,” informed Dr Bhattarai.

Earlier today, 10 new cases were identified in Kapilvastu district, which had led to a jump in total number of cases from earlier 110 to 120.

