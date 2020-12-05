Elderly man from Siraha succumbs to Covid-19

LAHAN: An elderly person from Siraha district died of Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar of Morang district, on Friday night.
The 75-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-1 was admitted to Nobel Hospital after he had a high fever and experienced difficulty in respiration.
He had tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday.
Chief of Siraha District Health Office, Krishna Dev Yadav, informed that with the latest fatality, total deaths caused by Covid-19 reached 23 in the district.
TULSIPUR: As many as 823 incidents of domestic violence have been reported in Lumbini Province in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The Province Police Office Dang stated that these many incidents occurred in the 12 districts of the province. Senior Superintendent of Police at the Off Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 606 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Of the total 1,272 new cases in the country, Kathmandu reported 440 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 125 and 41 infections respectively. 247 of those newl Read More...
GAIGHAT: As many as five persons were injured after an unidentified group set off multiple explosive devices in the premise of Saurya Cement Industry in Katari Muncipality-8 of Udayapur district on Thursday night. Police have identified the injured as Bishnu Bahadur Magar (24) from Katari-8, Nabi Read More...
BANIYANI: A huge fire broke out at the Namaste Ply Industry at Chaitubari, Birtamod-2 in Jhapa district this morning and gutted property worth Rs 3 million. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of District Police Office Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa, a short circuit led to the fire. The industry Read More...
SANTIAGO: A Chilean zoo introduced two endangered red pandas, called Ichiha and Popo, to the public on Thursday in Santiago, where the animals are housed as part of a conservation project. Although the pandas arrived in March from the Nifrel zoo in Osaka, Japan, they had not been introdu Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 238,861 as 1,272 additional infections emerged on Friday. Of the total cases, 484 are females while 788 are males. In the last 24 hours, 606 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 450 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: 16 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,567. Meanwhile, 1,272 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 238,861. Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives du Read More...
DHANGADHI: A head constable and two constables of Nepal Police have been suspended after a rape and murder suspect ran away from their custody in Doti district. Head Constable Dhana Singh Samanta, constable duo Raju Kumar BK and Naresh Dhami have been suspended, according to Sudurpaschim Province Read More...