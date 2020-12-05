Elderly man from Siraha succumbs to Covid-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LAHAN: An elderly person from Siraha district died of Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar of Morang district, on Friday night.

The 75-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-1 was admitted to Nobel Hospital after he had a high fever and experienced difficulty in respiration.

He had tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday.

Chief of Siraha District Health Office, Krishna Dev Yadav, informed that with the latest fatality, total deaths caused by Covid-19 reached 23 in the district.

