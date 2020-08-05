Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A 77-year-old man from Ward No 5 of Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Morang, succumbed to the respiratory contagion on Monday.

The septuagenarian was admitted to the intensive care unit of Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital with fever and respiratory complications.

He was a chronic patient of respiratory illness and was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. He was the 58th COVID patient to succumb to the disease.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

