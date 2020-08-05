KATHMANDU: A 77-year-old man from Ward No 5 of Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Morang, succumbed to the respiratory contagion on Monday.
The septuagenarian was admitted to the intensive care unit of Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital with fever and respiratory complications.
He was a chronic patient of respiratory illness and was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. He was the 58th COVID patient to succumb to the disease.
Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 A committee formed to investigate Melamchi tunnel incident has concluded that one of the sluice gates on the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project had broken due to a technical error. A project engineer and a driver had died due to the flood resulting from the breakag Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country. She said this at the annual Read More...
Bhaktapur, August 3 Prime Minister and Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli today visited his private residence at Balkot and met with people from different walks of life. This is the third time the prime minister has visited his private residence after being electe Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the home ministry to make some amendments to the legal arrangement and punishment related to incidents of acid attack, pointing out the need of timely revision. After the discussion held on ‘a Read More...
Dhangadi, August 3 Flood victims of Kailali’s southern region have complained that they have not received relief for the past six days. The victims who were displaced and are staying in the open now are making do with noodles, biscuits and water provided by local levels concerned and various Read More...
The House panel listed positive effects of proper forest management Biratnagar, August 3 The implementation of scientific forest management programme has led to improvement in the status of forests in eastern Nepal. Increase in revenue collection, replacement of timber import, gradual increas Read More...
Rajbiraj, August 3 After the trend of registering false details increased among the COVID-suspects at the time of swab collection, Saptari District Health Office has made it mandatory to produce citizenship certificate or any other ID card for swab collection. Around a dozen people, who had th Read More...