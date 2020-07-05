Engineer booked for accumulating illegal assets

KATHMANDU, JULY 4
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority yesterday filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Bharat Raj Acharya, an engineer at the Department of Roads.
He has been charged with accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 32.2 million.
Acharya, who had been working at Lalitpur-based Quality Research and Development Centre under the DoR lately, managed to disclose the source of only Rs 20.7 million out of assets worth around Rs 52.9 million he had earned after joining civil service on 28 September 1984 as a sub-overseer.
According to the CIAA, he accumulated illegal assets worth around Rs 32.2 million till mid-June, 2019 but failed to establish the legitimate sources, said Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson.
He was found purchasing lands, a house and a vehicle in his name and in the name of his wife Ritadevi Khanal Acharya. The CIAA also found a huge amount of money deposited in his accounts at various banks and financial institutions.
The CIAA has sought recovery of Rs 32.1 million, along with a fine equivalent to the amount from Acharya as per Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. The anti-graft body has also listed his wife Ritadevi as a defendant in the charge-sheet under the act.
