European countries’ ambassadors and UN delegates call on Speaker Sapkota

KATHMANDU: Ambassadors of European countries have intensified their meetings with Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Agni Prasad Sapkota.

Norwegian Ambassador to Nepal Lasse Bjørn Johannessen paid a courtesy call on Sapkota on Monday and extended him congratulations and best wishes for his successful tenure, shared Speaker’s press adviser Shreedhar Neupane.

During the meet, the Ambassador pledged to continue its support to Nepal’s economic and social sectors. Likewise, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s residential representative Ayshanie Medagangoda Labe also called on Sapkota and congratulated him on assuming the responsibility of the Speaker.

The UN representative shared that the UN has been carrying out diverse works in 26 different areas and expressed commitment to continue its support in coming days. Non Resident Ambassador of Czech Republic Milan Hovorka also called on Speaker Sapkota and wished for his successful term.

Earlier, ambassadors from China, India and Japan expressed congratulations to Sapkota who took oath of office as the Speaker on 27 January 2020.

