Fake PCR reports made

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 14

After the government made PCR reports mandatory for air passengers to board flights, many people have started acquiring fake reports to board plane in Nepalgunj.

It is learnt that passengers flying to Bajura’s Kolti, Humla’s Simkot and other places from Nepalgunj are obtaining fake PCR test reports to board flights. Further, it has come to light that some local agents in Nepalgunj are preparing fake reports using letter pads, logos and stamps of the medical college and government hospitals.

“I had to go home from Nepalgunj, but as a PCR test report was mandatory to board the plane, I secured a fake one by paying an agent some commission in Nepalgunj,” said a local of Tajakot Rural Municipality, Humla, on condition of anonymity.

“They asked for 1,500 rupees for the report at first but they later settled for 800 rupees,” he added.

Asked why he opted to get a fake report, he said, “It takes time to get tested and get a genuine report, and on top of that, if the report is positive, we can’t fly, which is why I had to go for a fake report.”

Sita Air, Sammit Air and Tara Air are operating daily flights to Bajura. Most of these flights are chartered ones.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

