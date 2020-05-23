Family, friends remember record holder climber Pemba Doma Sherpa

NAMCHE: Local residents of Namche village in the Mt Everest region paid tribute to Pemba Doma Sherpa, who died while descending from the summit of Mt Lhotse in 2007, on her 13th death anniversary on Friday.
A special remembrance event was organised in Namche Bazaar, the home town of Sherpa, according to Namche Youth Group.
Lamas offered prayers while her family and friends remembered Sherpa who was the first Nepali woman to scale Mt Everest from the north side, Palden Sherpa of Namche Youth Group said.
Sherpa was the second Nepali woman to summit Mt Everest from both sides. She was the leader of Nepalese Woman Everest Expedition in 2002.
Chairman of Namche Bazaar Tsering Penjo said that Pemba Doma also climbed Cho Oyu in 2005. Sherpa, the founder of Save the Himalayan Kingdom charity, died while descending Mt Lhotse after her successful
summit in the world’s fourth highest peak on May 22, 2007.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 42,489 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 82,116 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
DHANGADHI: Five persons were detected with COVID-19 in Sudurpaschim Province, on Friday. According to Dilip Kumar Shrestha, spokesperson of Seti Provincial Hospital, five persons were detected with the coronavirus infection via tests carried out through the PCR method at the Dhangadhi-based labor Read More...
GAIGHAT: Collection of throat swab samples for PCR testing to identify COVID-19 patients has been halted following the insufficiency of medical supplies in Udayapur district. According to the District Health Office, the process of sample collection has been halted for the past six days in absence Read More...
CHITWAN: Two persons, who had recently returned from India, have been detected with COVID-19 transmission in Chitwan, on Friday. It has been learnt that the duo had boarded various ambulances along the way before arriving in the district. Deepak Subedi, chief of health division of Bharatpur Me Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Body of the deceased Gulmi teacher -- the third person to have lost his life to COVID-19 -- was buried today in a forest near Butwal, against religious norms and family consent, claimed his relatives. Family and relatives of the deceased have expressed their disapproval that local adm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today issued a stay order against Government of Nepal, including Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), while directing them to list Veterinary Services as an "essential service". A joint bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Hari Pras Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as three thousand Nepalis have entered the country via Gauriphanta border in Dhangadhi, without proper COVID-19 screening. Although two laboratories have been set up in the border crossing points to test people coming over to Nepal, authorities have not been conducting adeq Read More...