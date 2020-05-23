Family, friends remember record holder climber Pemba Doma Sherpa

THT Online

NAMCHE: Local residents of Namche village in the Mt Everest region paid tribute to Pemba Doma Sherpa, who died while descending from the summit of Mt Lhotse in 2007, on her 13th death anniversary on Friday.

A special remembrance event was organised in Namche Bazaar, the home town of Sherpa, according to Namche Youth Group.

Lamas offered prayers while her family and friends remembered Sherpa who was the first Nepali woman to scale Mt Everest from the north side, Palden Sherpa of Namche Youth Group said.

Sherpa was the second Nepali woman to summit Mt Everest from both sides. She was the leader of Nepalese Woman Everest Expedition in 2002.

Chairman of Namche Bazaar Tsering Penjo said that Pemba Doma also climbed Cho Oyu in 2005. Sherpa, the founder of Save the Himalayan Kingdom charity, died while descending Mt Lhotse after her successful

summit in the world’s fourth highest peak on May 22, 2007.

