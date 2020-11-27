Farmers’ demand for wheat seeds not met

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











BAGMATI, NOVEMBER 26

The Agriculture Inputs Company Limited Provincial Office in Hetauda has failed to meet the demand of farmers for wheat seeds.

The office has however attributed the lack of storage space to stock the seeds as the reason behind its inability to provide seeds.

The demand for the current season is around 2,500 metric tonnes whereas the office has been able to provide only 1,612 metric tonnes, said office Chief Laxman Yadav.

The office has been providing seeds to farmers in Makawanpur, Chitwan and Kathmandu under Bagmati Province and also in Bara, Parsa and Rautahat of Province 2.

Bhrikuti, Bjaya, NL171 and Gautam are the various species of wheat seeds provided by the office.

The office usually buys seeds from farmers after harvest season and sells after processing in the planting season.

A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook