Farmers get machines to chase simians, save crops

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DAMAULI, JULY 5

Myagde Rural Municipality provided modern machines to local farmers to chase monkeys, in Tanahun, yesterday. The rural municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana provided 100 machines to the farmers of all seven wards of the rural municipality.

Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Rana said the machines were bought after farmers complained of monkey menace.

Vice-chairman of the municipality Bal Krishna Ghimire said the machines were distributed to farmers thinking they would get relief from the menace. Farmers said machines would help save their crops. There have been reports of farmers being terrorised by herds of monkeys that have been damaging their crops in several districts of the Gandaki Province.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook