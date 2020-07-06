Farmers get machines to chase simians, save crops

DAMAULI, JULY 5
Myagde Rural Municipality provided modern machines to local farmers to chase monkeys, in Tanahun, yesterday. The rural municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana provided 100 machines to the farmers of all seven wards of the rural municipality.
Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Rana said the machines were bought after farmers complained of monkey menace.
Vice-chairman of the municipality Bal Krishna Ghimire said the machines were distributed to farmers thinking they would get relief from the menace. Farmers said machines would help save their crops. There have been reports of farmers being terrorised by herds of monkeys that have been damaging their crops in several districts of the Gandaki Province.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, JULY 4 After 12-hour obstruction by the locals, a body of 44-year-old man who died of COVID-19, was laid to rest in Ludi Dobhan, bordering Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality and Gorkha Municipality in Gorkha at 6:00pm today. The man had died in Gorkha Hospital at 5:00am today. CDO Surend Read More...
LAMJUNG, JULY 4 Lamjung District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre today decided to open essential shops and businesses besides pharmacies from 5:00am to 12:00noon. A meeting of the centre took the decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district. Lamjung CDO Krishna Prasad Adh Read More...
JANAKPUR, JULY 4 The number of people staying in quarantine centres has been decreasing. As of last Thursday, the number of people quarantined in eight districts of Province 2 has gone down to 3,770. Two weeks ago, the number of people staying in 455 quarantines facilities of the province w Read More...
DHANKUTA, JULY 4 Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) reopened fully for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on June 29 and in volatile trading till July 2, the benchmark index surged by 4.54 per cent or 54.53 points. After the trading in the sole secondary market was suspended followin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality. The setback came as the WHO also repo Read More...