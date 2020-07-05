Fertiliser crunch hits farmers in Siraha district

SIRAHA, JULY 4
Farmers, who have started paddy plantation, are facing shortage of chemical fertiliser in Siraha.
Agriculture cooperatives are supposed to sell fertiliser supplied by the Agriculture Materials Company Limited and Salt Trading Corporations. But, farmers are facing paucity of fertiliser.
It is learnt that middlemen receive fertiliser supplied by the two organisations and sell it at an exorbitant price to the farmers.
Chemical fertilisers are available in Siraha’s major cities such as Lahan, Dhangadi, Golbazaar and Mirchaiya. But, farmers have to pay hefty price to buy them. As cooperatives do not have enough fertiliser, agrovet shops are selling fertiliser supplied by Salt Trading Corporations and Agriculture Materials Company instead.
Market price of 50kg urea ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 825 and while maximum price of DAP fertilizer is Rs 2,300. However, the farmers are forced to buy urea at of Rs 1,500 per kg and DAP at Rs 3,500 per kg.
Agriculture Materials Company Limited Lahan Chief Kamal Pokhrel said supply of fertiliser couldn’t meet the demand in the district. “The district requires 15,000 DAP fertilizer and 15,000 urea,” said Pokhrel, adding, “We have demanded the higher authorities for adequate supply of fertilisers.”
