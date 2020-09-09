Film director Chhetan Gurung no more

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Writer and director Chhetan Gurung succumbed to liver ailment and died in the early hours of September 9. He was 41.

Gurung was suffering from complications in the liver and he was taken to a hospital in Maharajgunj, where he was admitted to the ICU.

According to director-producer Santosh Sen, Gurung was vomiting blood and was admitted to the ICU due to too much loss of blood.

He added that Gurung had been admitted to the ICU a month ago too due to liver problems, adding that Gurung was on medication after that and had quit drinking.

Gurung’s directional debut was Damaru Ko Dandibiyo (2018), while Prem Geet 3, which was set for an April release had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gurung’s last rites will be performed as per the traditions and culture of Manang where he belonged to, on September 10 in Bijeshwori (Dhalku).

He is survived by his mother and a daughter.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook