FIR filed against four for forcing reconciliation on rape victim, two arrested

DHANGADHI: First Information Report has been filed against four persons for forcing reconciliation on rape victim, in Baitadi district on Friday.

Rape victim filed the FIR against four, including the person accused of rape, at District Police Office, Baitadi for forcing reconciliation on her, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

Immediately after the case was filed, police arrested two persons while search is on for the other two including rape accused Dipak Singh Dhami, added DSP Adhikari.

The 18-year-old girl of Sigas Rural Municipality-3 in Baitadi was raped on June 5. When this incident came to the fore, village leaders tried to settle the case while promising the rape victim one tola gold.

The government on November 22 endorsed an ordinance with the provision of imposing jail term up to three years and a fine up to Rs 30,000 on people guilty of forcing reconciliation between rape victims and perpetrators. If security personnel, court officials, or any other public servants are found guilty of this crime, they will be sent to jail for six additional months.

Similarly, the ordinance states that people guilty of committing rape on a person aged 18 and below will face 10 to 12 years in jail, up from seven to 10 years.

