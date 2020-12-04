Fire guts plywood factory in Jhapa

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BANIYANI: A huge fire broke out at the Namaste Ply Industry at Chaitubari, Birtamod-2 in Jhapa district this morning and gutted property worth Rs 3 million.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of District Police Office Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa, a short circuit led to the fire.

The industry is operated by Hom Prasad Ghimire.

As police received the information, a joint team constituting the Area Police Office Anarmani, the Province 1 Disaster Management Company Chandragadhi and the Armed Police Force Base Camp Sanischare went for the rescue.

Locals and security personnel worked together to douse the fire using fire engines from Damak, Bhadrapur and Birtamod.

