Nepal | December 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Fire guts plywood factory in Jhapa

Fire guts plywood factory in Jhapa

Published: December 04, 2020 5:42 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Share Now:

BANIYANI: A huge fire broke out at the Namaste Ply Industry at Chaitubari, Birtamod-2 in Jhapa district this morning and gutted property worth Rs 3 million.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of District Police Office Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa, a short circuit led to the fire.

The industry is operated by Hom Prasad Ghimire.

Locals and security personnel bring fire under control at the Namaste Ply Industry at Chaitubari, Birtamod-2 in Jhapa district, Friday, December 04, 2020. Photo: RSS

As police received the information, a joint team constituting the Area Police Office Anarmani, the Province 1 Disaster Management Company Chandragadhi and the Armed Police Force Base Camp Sanischare went for the rescue.

Locals and security personnel worked together to douse the fire using fire engines from Damak, Bhadrapur and Birtamod.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepal Covid Update: 1343 new cases, 2111 recoveries, 13 deaths on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country. Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 h Read More...

South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday. The 36-year-old, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after compe Read More...

In Pictures: Stakeholders demand resumption of businesses in Thamel

KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis. 'Night businesses' were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on 'entertainment sector' upon adven Read More...

In Pictures: A day in the life of Sanu Maya

KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

LONDON: More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...

Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters

KARACHI: A project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan won an international award on Thursday. More than 1 million people have benefited from the Aga Khan Agency for H Read More...

Gold price goes up

KATHMANDU: The price of precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,600 per tola (11.66 grammes) in Nepal market, on Thursday. It is being traded at Rs 92,600. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the worked gold which was traded at Rs 90,555 per on Wednesday, Read More...

WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

ZURICH/GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates like those it is developing with Estonia. Estonia and the United Nations hea Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times