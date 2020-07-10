Five dead, nine missing as landslide sweeps through Jajarkot

Dinesh Shrestha

JAJARKOT: As many as five persons have been found dead while nine others are still missing in the landslide that swept through Barekot Rural Municipality in Jajarkot, on Friday.

Among the deceased are Gopal Sarki (52) and his eleven-year-old son Arjun Sarki of Barekot Rural Municipality-4, Dilli Sarki (20) and Birendra Sarki (18) of Kushe Rural Municipality-9, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the identity of one person is yet to ascertained, informed Chief of District Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kishor Shrestha. “The search for the missing persons is still going on.”

It had been learnt that at least two persons have been rescued from the natural calamity.

Due to heavy monsoon rainfall, districts across Nepal are on a high-alert for probable landslides and flooding due to swelling of rivers.

