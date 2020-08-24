Five health workers among 29 infected with COVID-19 in Parasi

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPARASI: As many as 29 persons including four doctors and a nurse have been detected with novel coronavirus infection in Parasi of Nawalparasi-west, on Sunday.

Four doctors working at the Purna Chandra Hospital in Parasi and a staff nurse from the Primary Health Centre in Palhinandan Rural Municipality tested positive for the disease, informed the District Health Office.

With this, the services offered by the hospital other than emergency ones have been adversely affected.

“We have stopped admitting new patients in the hospital,” said Dr Mohammed Nirul Hoda, Chief Medical Superintendent of Purna Chandra Hospital.

As many as fifteen persons currently receiving treatment at the emergency and gynaecology wards have submitted their specimens to test for COVID-19 today. “All the services cratered by the hospital will be halted until the swab results are out,” said Chief District Officer (CDO) Sagar Mani Pathak.

“Delay in PCR report might have contributed the virus to spread in the community level in the area.”

At least 175 persons have contracted the virus in Nawalparasi-west as of today.

