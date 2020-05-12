Five held for using street kids to steal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, May 11

A few days ago Metropolitan Police Circle, Bouddha, arrested six street children, all between nine and 16 years of age from Kapan area. The children were allegedly trying to break into some showrooms and fancy stores at midnight.

Following their arrest, Nepal Police arrested five adults, including two women, from different areas of Bouddha and Kapan. It is assumed that the arrested adults had used children for burglary.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki said, “Some of the arrested are repeat offenders, who often indulge in petty acts of theft after being released from police custody.” He further said preliminary investigation had shown that children were mobilised by the arrested adults to break the padlocks of showrooms in a bid to ease their plans to burgle showrooms.”

DSP Karki said among the arrested two women had admitted that they broke into various rented rooms and stole a couple of mobile phones. Similarly, the arrested men also admitted that they stole goods from closed hotels and fancy stores.

Meanwhile, three children have been sent to different shelter homes, while some of the children were handed over to their parents who were living around squatter settlements, according to DSP Karki.

Nepal Police records show that only 10 cases of theft have been recorded in the valley since the lockdown was imposed. Police themselves are not sure about the exact data as many such cases may have gone unnoticed during the lockdown.

SP Somendra Singh Rathaur at Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, said the thieves might have robbed unattended showrooms and houses in the valley during the lockdown.

Thousands of people have left Kathmandu valley, leaving their businesses, houses and rented rooms due to the lockdown and the exact number of theft and robbery cases in the valley will be known only after people return to the valley. “Despite regular patrolling, some untoward incidents might have taken place in the valley,” SP Rathaur said.

SP Rathaur has urged all to report any suspicious activities taking place in their locality.

