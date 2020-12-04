Five injured as four explosion rocks Saurya Cement Industry in Udayapur

GAIGHAT: As many as five persons were injured after an unidentified group set off multiple explosive devices in the premise of Saurya Cement Industry in Katari Muncipality-8 of Udayapur district on Thursday night.
Police have identified the injured as Bishnu Bahadur Magar (24) from Katari-8, Nabin Magar (23) from Katari-7, Durga Tamang and Shivasankar Moktan (18) from Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-8, and Sagar moktan (30) from Makawanpur. All five injured are workers of the cement factory, police added.
Around 10 unidentified perpetrators came to the mining area of the cement factory and set off four explosive devices simultaneously and ran away at 12:20 am, workers at the scene were quoted as saying by the police.
All five injured who received minor injuries have returned after receiving preliminary treatment, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhim Dahal, at the District Police Office.
The perpetrators also set fire to four excavators and a motorcycle belonging to the cement industry. The fire complety gutted the vehicles, added police.
Earlier on November 22, similar unidentified group had set off a bomb targeting the office of the Tapli Rural Municipality. Police had arrested two cadres of Netra Bikram Chanda(Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) in connection with that explosion.
Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway and a team under the command of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been deployed, added SP Dahal.
