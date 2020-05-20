Flight suspension extended till June 14

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: All international and domestic flights have been suspended till mid of June with the increasing impact of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, on Wednesday, decided to prolong the suspension of all international as well as domestic flights until June 14.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, took place at the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), in Chhauni, Kathmandu.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook