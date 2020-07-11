Flood fear grips locals in Rautahat, Sarlahi districts

RAUTAHAT, JULY 10
Bagmati and Lalbakaiya rivers, swollen due to incessant rainfall since yesterday, pose threat to villages on the river banks in the eastern hilly districts.
Flood risk level has gone up in several villages of Rautahat and Sarlahi districts. Apathy on part of the government and concerned agencies to repair embankments and spurs to check the flood fury has irked the locals in the districts.
Mohan Yadav of Gaur, venting his ire, said locals’ pleas to the concerned bodies to repair the embankments on the banks of the rivers had gone unheard.
Embankments on the banks of the Bagmati River remain dilapidated at Rajdevi, Durga Bhagawati, Madhav Narayan, Gadhimai, Brindawan of Rautahat and Dhankau of Sarlahi. Shyam Chandra Jha of Durga Bhagawati accused the concerned agencies of doing nothing to repair the embankments.
