Flood hits Rautahat badly

RAUTAHAT, JULY 22

Flood in different rivers and streams triggered by incessant rainfall since last Sunday has inundated various road networks and submerged paddy plants in hundreds of bigha of land in Rautahat.

Vehicular movement along the causeway of Sapgadha of Gaur Municipality has been disrupted since yesterday after floodwaters from Bakaiya khola gushed into the road forcing commuters to make perilous journeys.

Flood water has swept away a diversion of Patthar bridge that connects Rajdevi Municipality with Durga Bhagawati Municipality. Locals from rural parts have been forced to use an alternative road.

Flood water has inundated the APF Base Camp at Gaur Customs area. Flood water in Bakiyaa and Jhajh khola has submerged the outer areas of Gaur.

The swollen Jhajh khola gushed into APF 11 Gan at midnight on Tuesday. Vehicles, utensils and food items and other goods have been shifted to safer places. APF SP Rabinraj Karnajit said that APF personnel were working to rescue people from inundated areas.

APF personnel from the APF base Camp at Gaur Customs area have been shifted to Gaur Eye Hospital.

Rautahat District Police Office said the police post at Gaur Customs Office was shifted to a house in a higher area and the Border Police Post of Banjaraha of Ishnath Municipality was shifted to another place due to flood and inundation.

Birendra Raya Yadav’s son Baiju Yadav went missing when he had gone to pick driftwood in the swollen Lal Bakiya River at 11:30am today.

Despite a search carried out by personnel of Nepal Police and Nepali Army, Yadav could not be found.

The swollen Bagmati, Lal Bakaiya, Jhajh, Bhakuwa, Tarahari, Chandi Khola, among other rivers, have submerged paddy crops in hundreds of bigha land. This has farmers worried in the district.

Rautahat CDO Basudev Ghimire said Nepal Police, APF and Nepali Army personnel were working to repair the erosion caused by the Bagmati, Paroha and Lal Bakaiya rivers at multiple places the whole night risking their lives.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

