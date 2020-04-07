Flow of seasonal patients up

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, April 6

Around 100 patients suffering from seasonal diseases visit GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases on a daily basis of late.

With the change in weather, common cold, fever, pneumonia, asthma, gastritis, pressure and diabetic patients are visiting the hospital every day, said the centre’s Chief Ram Kumar Shrestha.

“Patients undergo health check-up and are sent home with medicines,” said Dr Shrestha.

Patients from Tanahun, Syangja, Kaski, Palpa, and Nawalparasi mostly visit the hospital for treatment.

Though 27 isolation wards have been set up at the hospital, no COVID-19 patient has been admitted so far.

“Two ambulances have been put on standby with PPE for emergency cases,” said Shrestha.

Similarly, 27 foreign returnees were placed in home quarantine in Tanahun, according to the hospital. People coming from India, UAE, Qatar and Malaysia have been put in home-quarantine.

“We have asked them to stay in home quarantine for 14 days and immediately contact us if they experience common cold and fever,” said a source at the respiratory centre.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

