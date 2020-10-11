FM Gyawali calls for int’l collaboration to fight Coronavirus

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10
Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has underlined the relevance of Bandung principles as time-tested and sacrosanct ideals for peaceful global order.
Addressing the annual ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held virtually on the margins of the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly, he said, “Sixty-five years ago, 29 Asian African countries, including my own country Nepal, assembled in Bandung conference with the shared aspiration of peace, prosperity, harmony and justice. The leaders stood for equality among nations, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference and economic cooperation.
The ten principles enunciated in the Bandung declaration laid the foundation of the NAM,” he said.
“They bear even greater meaning today when the very foundation of cooperative global order confronts parochial nationalism and the return of geopolitics,” he added. While highlighting the impacts of COVID-19, on the poorest and most vulnerable countries and people, he called for greater international collaboration and support in their recovery efforts. He underscored the need to strengthen cooperation among multilateral institutions so that all nations can coexist in dignity and contribute to the shared goals of peace, prosperity and justice.
“With its numerical and moral strength, NAM should claim its rightful place and amplify the voice of the weak and vulnerable countries.
NAM must prove itself as a collective voice of reason and a source of strength to its membership,” he said.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as many as 54 speakers, including 36 ministers from NAM member states, addressed the meeting.
A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today handed over 26 motorcycles retrieved from different parts of the country to their owners. The motorcycles were stolen by racketeers from various places of Kathmandu valley, including Gongabu, Thamel, Bode, Suryabinayak, Banasthali Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government on Friday nominated former national football team skipper Hari Khadka and eight others as the Board Members of the National Sports Council. Khadka, who is also the women’s football chief at the All Nepal Football Association, was nominated from the Province-1 along Read More...
A look at the pick of the Nations League games in Europe on Saturday: UKRAINE vs GERMANY Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled his Bayern Munich contingent of Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, for their Nations League mee Read More...
SAO PAULO: Brazil and Colombia had no trouble on Friday beating two of the weakest South American teams to score their first wins in the opening round of World Cup qualifiers. The matches took place without fans due to health protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil easily beat Bolivia 5- Read More...
DHADING: A person died and another one sustained injuries after a bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in Thakre Rural Municipality of Dhading district in the wee hours of Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Krishna Lama (35) of Harisiddhi in Lalitpur Metropolitan City-29 in Lalitpur Read More...
KATHMANDU: Phulpati Badhai, the feu de joie to be held on the seventh day of Dashain festival, will be organised symbolically this year due to global COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepali Army (NA) has been organising the feu de joie for years at the army pavilion, Tundikhel. The ceremony will be obse Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read More: Yet another single-day high for Kathmandu valley with 2672 infections reported Till Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has set yet another record high single day infections as a whopping 5008 Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday. The nationwide Coronavirus tally as such has leaped to 105,684 on the second day of crossing the 100k mark. As many as 1229 people who had earlier contracted the Read More...