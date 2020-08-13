FNJ, journalists’ organisations call death mysterious, demand investigation

KATHMANDU: Federation of Nepali Journalists, Freedom Forum and Nepal Press Union, have called for credible and independent investigation into circumstances leading to the death of Baniya.
FNJ issuing a press release today said, “We demand that the government investigate and make public the truth about the mysterious death of the journalist.” FNJ General Secretary Ramesh Bista said, extending condolences to the grieving family. A fearless newshound, Baniya mainly covered governance, rule of law and politics.
Nepal Press Union said Baniya’s death remains shrouded in mystery as there is a deep cut in his head. “There are suspicions surrounding his death,”
Press Union General Secretary Ajaya Babu Shiwakoti said. “His death could be linked with daring news stories that he filed.”
In a statement, Freedom Forum said that the Kantipur journalist was going through hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been found dead under mysterious and questionable circumstances. “The death must be investigated properly and thoroughly,” read the release.
