Food shortage troubles Upper Dolpa; supply halted over a year

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JAJARKOT: Upper Dolpa experience food shortage with supply obstructed for more than a year as China denies border entry permission.

Chief of Food Management and Trade Company Limited Dolpa, Kamal Raj Pandey shared that it is required to use Chinese border checkpoint to transport foodstuff so the supply has not been made in absence of permission from the Chinese side.

As the issue persists, the stock of food in the district headquarters Dunai remain in the warehouse unable to see consumption.

“No rice quantity has been transported to upper Dolpa for over a year. The local production is not self-sufficient. The people face food shortage when supply is not made from the headquarters”, Pandey said.

Last year the residents of Upper Dolpa had descended to Dunai, Jajarkot and Rukum-West on foot to arrange food including rice.

Chairperson of Tsche-Foksundo Rural Municipality, Tasi Tundup Guring said the villagers are afraid to walk to the neighbouring district market due to coronavirus fear.

“Residents of upper Dolpa have not dared to come outside due to coronavirus this time. Food shortage has occurred in lack of supply from the government”, he said, “It has already been delayed. It needs to be transported by air”.

