Foundation stone laid for three bridges

GANDAKI, NOVEMBER 26
Gandaki Province Government has laid foundation stone for three motorable bridges at Modi Rural Municipality in Kaski district at the same time.
Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung yesterday laid the foundation stone for construction of motorable bridges over Idi khola ( rivulet), linking ward 4 and 11 of Madi, Makaikhola, linking ward 10 and 11 and Bardikhola, linking ward 9 and 10. On the occasion, the chief minister expressed the belief that the motorable bridges going to be constructed would become milestones for the prosperity and development of the mid-hill area.
He further stressed that awareness of all sides was necessary for timely construction of the bridges for maintaining construction quality. Of the three bridges, two bridges—Idikhola and Bardikhola are under the national pride project Pushpalal (Mid-hill) Highway.
Around 1,700 km long midhill highway connects six provinces of the country.
Construction of more than 150 motorable bridges in 11 districts under Gandaki Province was under way.
CM Gurung said, “The highway will become a basis for maintaining geographical unity by awakening social and cultural sentiments.”
He said there was no alternative to three-tier government’s involvement with locals in its construction. An investment of Rs 45.27 million has been estimated for the construction of Bardikhola bridge, Rs 44.21 million for Idikhola bridge and Rs 23.26 million for Makaikhola bridge. The target of one year has been set to complete the construction of the bridges.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
