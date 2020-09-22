Four contract scrub typhus in Bajura

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 21
Four persons were found to be infected with scrub typhus in Bajura today.
Bajura District Health Office Chief Dayakrishna Panta said three persons in Bajura District Hospital and one in Kolti Primary Health Centre were infected with scrub typhus.
District Hospital Chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishwokarma said scrub typhus was seen among three persons from Badimalika Municipality during treatment in the hospital. He said the patients were sent home after treatment.
The hospital informed that scrub typhus was a communicable disease and people who came in contact with the infected should go for test.
Panta said the virus was transmitted through bite of small insects and birds. He said the health facility could not test for the virus at the community level due to lack of kits.
Panta added that the disease would spread if it was not brought under control on time. He said testing should be done at community level to stem the spread of the virus.
Doctors said that fever, headache, sweating, red eyes and diarrhoea, among others, were symptoms among patients. Health workers urged people to wear full-sleeve clothes, boots, maintain hygiene, keep the surroundings clean and take safety measures to avoid contracting the virus.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
