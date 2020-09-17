THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as four fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 383.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and one man lost their lives due to the disease.

The women are from Morang (64), Kailali (57) and Chitwan (36).

Likewise, an 87-year-old man from Kathmandu too passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

As per the Ministry’s data, 0.64 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.

On Wednesday, eight Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 379.

