618 infections reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 618 cases of coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 618 infections, 507 were detected in Kathmandu while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 60 and 50 cases respectively, on Thursday.

Kathmandu has been distinct with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases for long.

Kathmandu along with eight other districts — Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha, Sunsari and Rupandehi — have over 500 active cases.

Kathmandu district alone has around 6000 live infections.

Likewise, the five districts with zero active infections are Solukhumbu, Mustang, Dolpa, Humla and Might.

On Thursday, 1,246 infections were reported from across Nepal, taking nationwide Covid-19 tally to 59,573.

