Four killed in tractor accident

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, February 12

At least four persons died on the spot and eight others were injured when a tractor met with an accident at Chharchhare of Bulingtar Rural Municipality, in Nawalpur, last night.

The deceased have been identified as Nar Bahadur Susling, 22, Yaman Sing Susling, 9, Purna Bahadur Thapa, 40, and Lila Bahadur Saru, 40, of the rural municipality.

Police said the tractor bound for Banjhaghara from Chharchhare fell some 50 metres below the rough road.

Of the injured, the condition of tractor driver Bal Bahadur Jhedi Magar of the rural municipality is said to be critical. He has received a deep cut in his head and feet. He is receiving treatment at Chitwan-based Purano Medical College.

Similarly, the condition of injured Chhal Bahadur Saru Magar, 40, Bimal Raj Susling Magar, 29, and Sandip Saru Magar is also critical, according to police. They are also being treated at the same health facility.

Further investigation into the accident is under way, said police.

A version of this article appears in print on February 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook