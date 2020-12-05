Four killed, seven injured in Humla jeep accident

SIMKOT: Four persons died and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Jabuka of Dandaphaya in Simkot Rural Municipality-7 on Friday night.

The accident involving a jeep (Lu 2 Cha 2102) took place at around 10:45 pm when it fell some 600 metres below the road killing four persons on the spot and injuring seven others including a child, according to police.

The jeep was carrying an ailing person from Hepkakhola to Simikot when the incident occurred, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surya Prakash Subedi at Humla District Police Office (DPO), said.

The deceased have been identified as Parbat Sunar (30) and Paras Bohara (29) of Simkot Rural Municipality’s ward 7 and 2 respectively, Dukhi Tamang (45) and Guru Tamang (48), both residents of Namkha Rural Municipality-1.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Humla. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition. Security personnel including locals helped with the rescue work at the incident site. Since it was dark, the rescue work faced hurdles, said DSP Mohan Bista, chief of the Armed Police Force, Humla.