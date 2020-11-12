THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Seven Summit Treks Ama Dablam Expedition 2020 team comprising four siblings climbed Mt Ama Dablam (6,812 metres) today.

The eight-member expedition team reached atop the mountain between 7:57 am and 8:15 am, according to the manager at Seven Summit Treks, Thaneswar Guragai.

Four Siblings — Mingma Sherpa, Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa — who are also the directors of Seven Summit Treks climbed Mt Amadablam together.

Of the climbers, Mingma Sherpa is the first South Asian to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres.

Expedition director Chhang Dawa and his brother Mingma together hold the world record as ‘first brothers to summit all 14 peaks.

Likewise, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa is the youngest person to climb Mt Everest (8,848m) without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Other members of the expedition team who climbed Mt Amadablam are Clément Bouillot, Lakpa Sherpa, Sophie Lavaud and Dawa Sangay Sherpa.

The expedition team members Sophie and Dawa Sangay reached the top of the mountain at 9:50 am.

