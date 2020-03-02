Four suspected COVID-19 patients in hospital

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, March 1

Four persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus were admitted to the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, today.

They include three Nepalis who had returned from South Korea recently and a Chinese national. Two of the Nepali patients had returned from Busan, while one used to work in Daegu. The Chinese patient is from Beijing. All four are men aged above 20.

“All the persons admitted to the isolation ward have respiratory problems. Two of them have fever as well. Throat swab and blood samples from the patients have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory. Reports will be out tomorrow,” said Anup Bastola, spokesperson for Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal today said preparations were being made to screen every passenger entering or leaving Nepal via Tribhuvan International Airport.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dhakal said more masks would be made available and manpower at the TIA health desk would be increased from tomorrow.

The minister also advised people not to organise parties and events with a gathering of large number of people.

Ways to prevent infection

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water

Maintain at least one metre (three feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately

Clean surfaces regularly with disinfectant

Stay home if you feel unwell

Educate yourself about COVID-19

Symptoms

Fever, tiredness, and dry cough

Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually

Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell

People with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should seek medical attention

