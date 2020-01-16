Free eye camp in Manthali

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 15

Some 156 cataract patients have got their sight back following surgery at a free eye camp in Ramechhap’s district headquarters Manthali.

Eighty-five-year-old Sansari Karki’s happiness knew no bounds when she got her eyesight back after three years.

Another eye patient Balulal Lama of Khandadevi Rural Municipality-8, who was treated at the camp, hailed the free eye camp, saying it would help many poor people like him.

“Of the more than 300 patients who got their eyes checked and were treated at the camp, 156 were cataract patients,” said Ramechhap Community Eye Centre in-charge Basudev Adhikari.

The camp was organised jointly by Tilganga Eye Foundation Kathmandu, Rammechhap Community Eye Centre and Tamakoshi Cooperative Hospital from Monday.

A version of this article appears in print on January 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook