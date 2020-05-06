Free food served to daily wage earners in Damauli

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 3,500 labourers, left stranded and without food amid nationwide lockdown, have been provided with free food in Damauli.

Families of migrant workers, daily wagers, labourers among others — hard hit by Covid-19 lockdown aimed at combatting the disease spread — have been provided with food, free of cost, with the initiative of Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the district.

President of Damauli Bazaar Unit, Raj Kumar Shrestha, said that the initiative was taken after the lockdown prevented workers from earning their daily wages.

Mahendra Rijal, coordinator of Uttar Shila Bhojan Samiti, said that arrangements have been made to provide hygienic food by maintaining social distance during the lockdown.

So far, more than three dozen organisations have provided food supplies and around 100 people have been fed amid lockdown. The Samiti has stated that more than Rs 150,000 have been collected by various organisations to purchase food items and a total of Rs 250,000 have been spent on food so far. “Donations continue to come,” added Rijal.

“The free food has supported us just when we were unable to put food on our tables due to the lockdown,” said daily wage earners. Lions Club of Tanahun and Damauli Bazaar Unit of the Chamber have also distributed awareness t-shirts.

Rijal said that health check-up of those who come to eat is also being carried out.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook